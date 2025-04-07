Left Menu

Denny Breaks Barriers: Australian Discus Thrower Makes History

Australian discus thrower Matthew Denny made history by breaking the 70-metre barrier with a 72.07-metre throw. This achievement boosts his prospects for the World Championships in Tokyo. The throw was dedicated to his late father, highlighting Denny's resilience and determination for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 08:50 IST
Australian discus thrower Matthew Denny catapulted into the spotlight with an impressive 72.07-metre throw in Oklahoma, becoming the first Australian to surpass the 70-metre milestone. This feat places him in the top ranks globally and sets a promising tone for the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.

"Breaking the 70-metre mark in such a commanding manner was immensely satisfying," remarked 28-year-old Denny from Queensland. "However, the ultimate goal remains the world record." His sights are set on the current world record of 74.35 metres, established by Lithuanian Mykolas Alekna last year at the same event.

Denny's recent throw surpasses his previous best of 69.96 metres from the Diamond League Final in Brussels. Next, he will compete again in the Oklahoma series against Alekna. Reflecting on his upbringing, Denny dedicated this achievement to his father. "This one was for Dad," he stated, drawing inspiration from his father's unwavering determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

