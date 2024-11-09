Left Menu

Russian Forces Edge Closer to Capturing Key Eastern Town Amidst Intense Battles

Russian troops are reportedly advancing in Ukraine's eastern front, nearing the capture of Kurakhove. Both Ukrainian and Russian sources acknowledge fighting around Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. The situation remains fluid, with Ukraine's General Staff reporting the repulsion of several attacks, while Russia captures more territory.

Updated: 09-11-2024 02:58 IST
As Russian forces march further into Ukraine, military bloggers report that Russian troops are nearing the strategic eastern town of Kurakhove. This push is part of Russia's ongoing campaign to seize control of the Donbas region.

Ukrainian officials remain tight-lipped about any confirmed advances by Russian forces into Sontsivka, though the heaviest fighting is reportedly taking place near Kurakhove and Pokrovsk. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, stressed the importance of strengthening defensive positions in these areas.

Amidst contrasting reports, Ukraine's General Staff noted that Ukrainian troops have defeated numerous Russian attacks. Meanwhile, civilian and military bloggers indicate Russian forces have made considerable inroads, aiming to encircle Kurakhove. The geopolitical stakes in the Donbas region remain high as Russia controls significant portions of Ukrainian land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

