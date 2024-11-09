Unveiled Plot: Iranian Assassin Targeted Trump Amidst Election Tensions

Federal authorities on Friday revealed a startling murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Iranian operatives to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The disclosure came just days ahead of the election, naming Farhad Shakeri, an alleged Iranian asset, as the key conspirator tasked with the plot.

Shakeri, who reportedly received instructions from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, was to finalize the assassination plan within seven days, aiming to exploit Trump's perceived vulnerability post-election. His objectives also included targeting Iranian-American dissident Masih Alinejad and several Jewish Americans, showcasing Iranian attempts to stifle dissent globally.

The Justice Department's announcements underline tensions between Iran and the U.S., amplified after Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Despite the foiled plot, Trump remains undeterred and committed to his role in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)