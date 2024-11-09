Left Menu

Supreme Court Condemns Delay in Bail Applications

The Supreme Court has criticized the prolonged delays in resolving bail applications, asserting that even a day's delay can infringe on citizens' fundamental rights. The court highlighted the need for timely decisions, addressing a case where a bail application had been pending for over a year.

The Supreme Court has taken a stern stand against the protracted delays in handling bail applications, highlighting the detrimental impact on individuals' fundamental rights. The apex court stressed the importance of timely decisions, noting that even a day's delay can violate personal liberty.

In a strong observation made by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, the court disapproved of the practice of keeping bail applications pending for extended periods. This statement came during the hearing of a plea from an individual whose bail application had languished in the Allahabad High Court since August of the previous year.

The Supreme Court was informed that the case was scheduled for a hearing on November 11 and urged the presiding judge to address and resolve the matter promptly, preferably within two weeks from the mentioned date.

