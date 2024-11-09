Left Menu

ED Files Prosecution Against Alleged Conman Kiran Patel

The Enforcement Directorate has taken legal steps against Kiran Patel, who allegedly posed as a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office. A prosecution complaint was filed, and a court has scheduled his appearance for November 27. Patel had previously secured bail after his March arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its case against alleged conman Kiran Patel by filing a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special court has acknowledged the complaint, summoning Patel to appear on November 27, signaling the significant development in the legal proceedings.

Last year in March, Patel was apprehended for impersonating an official in the Prime Minister's Office. Despite being released on bail in August, legal actions continue to unfold.

