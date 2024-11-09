ED Files Prosecution Against Alleged Conman Kiran Patel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its case against alleged conman Kiran Patel by filing a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The special court has acknowledged the complaint, summoning Patel to appear on November 27, signaling the significant development in the legal proceedings.

Last year in March, Patel was apprehended for impersonating an official in the Prime Minister's Office. Despite being released on bail in August, legal actions continue to unfold.

