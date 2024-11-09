ED Files Prosecution Against Alleged Conman Kiran Patel
The Enforcement Directorate has taken legal steps against Kiran Patel, who allegedly posed as a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office. A prosecution complaint was filed, and a court has scheduled his appearance for November 27. Patel had previously secured bail after his March arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its case against alleged conman Kiran Patel by filing a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The special court has acknowledged the complaint, summoning Patel to appear on November 27, signaling the significant development in the legal proceedings.
Last year in March, Patel was apprehended for impersonating an official in the Prime Minister's Office. Despite being released on bail in August, legal actions continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Denies Waze's Plea to Turn Approver in Money Laundering Case
Modi, Scholz called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those proscribed by UNSC: India-Germany joint statement.
Concert Ticket Chaos: Money Laundering Scandal Uncovered
Searches conducted in 5 states in money laundering probe into 'illegal' ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts: ED.
Delhi High Court Quashes Criticism of ED in Money Laundering Case