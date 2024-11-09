Kerala Police Investigate: Was the IAS Officer's Phone Hacked?
The Kerala police are investigating claims that an IAS officer's WhatsApp was hacked to create a religious group. The investigation faced hurdles as the phone was reset, preventing forensic analysis. Despite police claims of no hacking, uncertainty persists and a report was sent to the DGP.
Kerala police are probing allegations of a high-profile digital breach involving an IAS officer's smartphone. The officer claimed his WhatsApp was compromised to form a religious group, though forensics failed due to a reset phone.
Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar revealed ongoing uncertainty over whether the device was truly hacked. His confidential report has been submitted to State Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb.
The incident stirred controversy as officers were added to a Hindu community group without consent, prompting immediate action from the officer to disband the group and lodge a formal complaint.
