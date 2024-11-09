Kerala Police Investigate: Was the IAS Officer's Phone Hacked?

Kerala police are probing allegations of a high-profile digital breach involving an IAS officer's smartphone. The officer claimed his WhatsApp was compromised to form a religious group, though forensics failed due to a reset phone.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar revealed ongoing uncertainty over whether the device was truly hacked. His confidential report has been submitted to State Police Chief DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

The incident stirred controversy as officers were added to a Hindu community group without consent, prompting immediate action from the officer to disband the group and lodge a formal complaint.

