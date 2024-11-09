Stalled Talks: Russia and US at a Standstill

Russia's foreign ministry has stated that there are currently no grounds for resuming dialogue with the United States on strategic stability and arms control, according to Interfax. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made this announcement on Saturday.

Ryabkov revealed that both Moscow and Washington are exchanging signals concerning the Ukraine conflict through covert military and political channels.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between the two global powers, with diplomatic conversations limited and strategic discussions halted.

