Left Menu

Stalled Talks: Russia and US at a Standstill

Russia's foreign ministry currently sees no reason to resume dialogue with the United States regarding strategic stability and arms control. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated ongoing communication between Moscow and Washington on the situation in Ukraine occurs through closed military and political channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:54 IST
Stalled Talks: Russia and US at a Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's foreign ministry has stated that there are currently no grounds for resuming dialogue with the United States on strategic stability and arms control, according to Interfax. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made this announcement on Saturday.

Ryabkov revealed that both Moscow and Washington are exchanging signals concerning the Ukraine conflict through covert military and political channels.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between the two global powers, with diplomatic conversations limited and strategic discussions halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024