Stalled Talks: Russia and US at a Standstill
Russia's foreign ministry currently sees no reason to resume dialogue with the United States regarding strategic stability and arms control. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated ongoing communication between Moscow and Washington on the situation in Ukraine occurs through closed military and political channels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's foreign ministry has stated that there are currently no grounds for resuming dialogue with the United States on strategic stability and arms control, according to Interfax. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made this announcement on Saturday.
Ryabkov revealed that both Moscow and Washington are exchanging signals concerning the Ukraine conflict through covert military and political channels.
This development highlights the ongoing tension between the two global powers, with diplomatic conversations limited and strategic discussions halted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement