Estonian Minister Calls for Clear Ceasefire Timelines in Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna highlighted the importance of establishing a clear timetable for a ceasefire in Ukraine during discussions with NATO counterparts on Friday. His statements came as he arrived in Brussels for diplomatic talks.

Tsahkna expressed concerns over new conditions being imposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which extend beyond Ukraine, complicating the prospects for peace. He noted that Putin is introducing additional demands, thereby delaying the potential for an agreement.

Emphasizing the urgent need for 'red lines' regarding the ceasefire timeline, Tsahkna called on NATO to take decisive action and prevent further escalation. His comments underscore the delicate geopolitical balance and the ongoing challenges of navigating peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)