Canada Calls for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Deadline

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly urged NATO allies to set a deadline for Russia to agree to a Ukraine ceasefire, stressing the need for consequences if Russia fails to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:12 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has called on NATO allies to establish a firm deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday, Joly emphasized the importance of setting clear timelines to hold Russia accountable.

She warned of necessary consequences should Russia fail to commit to a ceasefire proposal, highlighting the critical nature of decisive action by the international community.

