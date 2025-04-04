NATO Ministers Blame Russia for Stalling Peace Efforts in Ukraine

European foreign ministers convened at a NATO meeting on Friday to collectively blame Russia for thwarting U.S. efforts to establish peace in the conflicted Ukraine region. They urged the Trump administration to adopt a more stringent approach towards Moscow.

President Donald Trump had promised a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict but expressed concerns recently about President Vladimir Putin's dedication to peace efforts. Attempts at a ceasefire were met with resistance from Moscow, despite Ukraine's willingness to cooperate, leading to a partial pause in hostilities specifically targeting energy infrastructure, which both sides have accused each other of disrupting.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized Putin for hindering progress, while German and French ministers echoed a need for Russia to provide clear answers to ceasefire proposals. Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly suggested imposing a deadline for Russia's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)