Left Menu

Building Bridges: Waltz and Khanna's Partnership for Stronger US-India Ties

Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as National Security Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to enhance US-India relations, supported by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. Both have actively worked on issues related to this bilateral relationship, emphasizing democratic values and shared security interests, particularly in challenging China’s policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:54 IST
Building Bridges: Waltz and Khanna's Partnership for Stronger US-India Ties
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, Congressman Mike Waltz has been appointed as the National Security Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump. Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna lauded this decision, highlighting Waltz's positive influence on the US-India relationship.

With a strong partnership, Waltz and Khanna have collaboratively led efforts as Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. They've addressed various bilateral issues, promoting the nations' shared democratic ideals and a rules-based international order.

Their unified stance has been crucial in strategic policymaking, especially regarding China. Their work underscores a commitment to strengthening ties with India, viewed as America's pivotal ally in counteracting China's global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024