Building Bridges: Waltz and Khanna's Partnership for Stronger US-India Ties

In a significant political development, Congressman Mike Waltz has been appointed as the National Security Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump. Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna lauded this decision, highlighting Waltz's positive influence on the US-India relationship.

With a strong partnership, Waltz and Khanna have collaboratively led efforts as Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. They've addressed various bilateral issues, promoting the nations' shared democratic ideals and a rules-based international order.

Their unified stance has been crucial in strategic policymaking, especially regarding China. Their work underscores a commitment to strengthening ties with India, viewed as America's pivotal ally in counteracting China's global influence.

