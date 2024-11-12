Building Bridges: Waltz and Khanna's Partnership for Stronger US-India Ties
Congressman Mike Waltz, appointed as National Security Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump, is expected to enhance US-India relations, supported by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna. Both have actively worked on issues related to this bilateral relationship, emphasizing democratic values and shared security interests, particularly in challenging China’s policies.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political development, Congressman Mike Waltz has been appointed as the National Security Advisor by President-elect Donald Trump. Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna lauded this decision, highlighting Waltz's positive influence on the US-India relationship.
With a strong partnership, Waltz and Khanna have collaboratively led efforts as Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. They've addressed various bilateral issues, promoting the nations' shared democratic ideals and a rules-based international order.
Their unified stance has been crucial in strategic policymaking, especially regarding China. Their work underscores a commitment to strengthening ties with India, viewed as America's pivotal ally in counteracting China's global influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grossi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Iran and the Trump Administration
World Uyghur Congress Urges Trump Administration to Tackle Uyghur Crisis
Bitcoin Skyrockets: Trump Administration Boosts Cryptocurrency Boom
Trump Administration to Propel Musk's Mars Mission
Erdogan Advocates Dialogue, Trump Administration for Ukraine Peace