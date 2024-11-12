A National Reckoning: New Zealand Apologizes for Decades of Abuse in State Care
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon issued a formal apology for decades of abuse and neglect endured by children and vulnerable adults in state care. A large-scale inquiry revealed that 200,000 individuals suffered horrific treatment, especially those of Maori descent. Survivors demand meaningful reforms and compensation to address the injustices.
New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has publicly apologized for the egregious abuse and neglect thousands faced while in state care. Addressing Parliament and a gallery of affected individuals, Luxon acknowledged the government's failure in safeguarding vulnerable children and adults over seven decades.
An inquiry, one of the largest of its kind, reported that around 200,000 people were abused in state, foster, and faith-based care, with Maori unfairly impacted. Luxon’s apology covers past government actions and highlights the need for systemic change. Survivors seek substantial reforms and financial redress.
The government plans to establish a redress system by 2025 to compensate survivors. Despite Luxon's commitment to implement the inquiry's recommendations, some survivors and advocates criticized the absence of immediate compensation details. The prime minister's apology is seen as a crucial step toward healing but calls for accountability and justice remain strong.
