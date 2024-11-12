Left Menu

Homebound Heroes Make Their Mark in Thane Elections

In Maharashtra's Thane district, 746 individuals over 85 and those with disabilities voted from home for the state assembly elections. A total of 933 registered for this service, with 651 seniors and 95 disabled voters participating so far. This facility is part of efforts to increase electoral participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:19 IST
Maharashtra's Thane district witnesses a significant electoral development as 746 individuals over the age of 85 and those with disabilities cast their votes from home ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections. An official disclosed the details on Tuesday.

Across 18 assembly constituencies in the district, 933 persons registered for the home voting option available for the November 20 state polls. As of Monday, 651 seniors and 95 voters with disabilities from 12 constituencies have already exercised their voting rights, according to a district polling official.

The home voting facility, operational until November 17, adheres to all necessary protocols. This initiative aims to maximize voter turnout in the assembly elections, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

