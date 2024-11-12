Rising Tensions: The Philippines Faces Pressure Over South China Sea Sovereignty

China is exerting increased pressure on the Philippines to give up its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, according to Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro. This comment was made following a meeting with his Australian counterpart in Canberra.

Teodoro stated, 'What we see is an increasing demand by Beijing for us to concede our sovereign rights in the area.' This gathering marked the fifth meeting between the Australian and Philippines defense ministers since August 2023, underscoring the strengthened security ties between the two nations. Both countries have raised concerns regarding Chinese activities in South China Sea regions claimed by the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries.

The strategic partnership between the Philippines and Australia, signed in September 2023, has already led to joint sea and air patrols in the disputed area, as well as the Philippines' participation in Australian war games for the first time this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)