Gaza Aid Crisis: U.S. Pushes for Humanitarian Access Amid Escalating Conflict

International aid organizations report Israel's failure to meet U.S. demands for increased humanitarian access to Gaza, exacerbating dire conditions amid ongoing conflict.

The Biden administration had set a 30-day deadline for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, a demand tied to U.S. military support. Despite some Israeli efforts to boost aid flow, the measures fall short, triggering concerns over potential reductions in U.S. military aid.

Israel's foreign minister is optimistic about resolving the situation, but realities on the ground suggest otherwise. Aid to Gaza remains insufficient, creating a humanitarian crisis that international organizations warn is worsening by the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)