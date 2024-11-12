Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death in Kanshiram Colony

A 36-year-old man, Ajay Nigam, was discovered dead with a significant head injury in Kanshiram Colony on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Singh informed PTI that the local authorities were alerted to an injured individual around 6:30 am.

Upon arrival at the hospital, medical professionals declared Nigam deceased. The injuries on his head seem to have been inflicted by a heavy object, sparking an investigation into the incident, DSP Singh reported.

