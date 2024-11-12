Beirut Blasts: No Ceasefire as Conflict Intensifies
The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburbs, amid ongoing conflict ignited by the Gaza war. Tensions remain as Israel targets Hezbollah, insisting on disarmament. Over one million have fled Lebanon due to hostilities, and ceasefire discussions face significant hurdles.
On Tuesday, the Israeli military launched significant airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut, as Israel's defense minister announced there would be no ceasefire until its strategic objectives are fulfilled.
With plumes of smoke rising over the city, the capital was rattled by explosions mid-morning, following a social media warning by the Israeli military identifying 12 Hezbollah-associated sites as targets.
The conflict, exacerbated by the Gaza war, has displaced millions in Lebanon, with Israel's aggressive actions contributing to substantial destruction in the region.
