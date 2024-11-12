Escalating Tensions: Houthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Red Sea Shipping Routes

In a bold move, Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated their assault on maritime routes, striking near a vessel in the Red Sea as part of their ongoing campaign linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite a lack of immediate damage to the targeted ship, the incident highlights the increased risk to $1 trillion in goods passing through the waterway each year.

Authorities reported no injuries from the latest attack, which occurred 130 kilometers southwest of the strategic port city of Hodeida. While the Houthis did not claim responsibility immediately, the situation underscores the group's commitment to disrupting shipping until the wars in Gaza and Lebanon cease.

The perpetrators have targeted over 90 merchant vessels and taken some critical actions like sinking ships and downing American drones since the conflict's onset in October 2023. This has raised international concerns, prompting military responses and airstrikes from the U.S. to curb rebel activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)