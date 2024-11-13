Left Menu

Director Ram Gopal Varma in Hot Water Over Social Media Post

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has been summoned by Andhra Pradesh police over morphed photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. The incident sparked controversy, leading to Varma being required to appear for questioning at a Prakasam district police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:20 IST
Director Ram Gopal Varma in Hot Water Over Social Media Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Film director Ram Gopal Varma was summoned by the Andhra Pradesh police following allegations of posting morphed photographs of political leaders on social media, escalating tensions in the region.

A police team from Prakasam district visited Varma's residence in Hyderabad to personally deliver the notice, instructing him to appear at Maddipadu police station on November 19.

The case, initiated by a complaint from a local resident, Ramalingam, accuses Varma of undermining the reputations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024