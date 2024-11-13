Director Ram Gopal Varma in Hot Water Over Social Media Post
Film director Ram Gopal Varma has been summoned by Andhra Pradesh police over morphed photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. The incident sparked controversy, leading to Varma being required to appear for questioning at a Prakasam district police station.
Film director Ram Gopal Varma was summoned by the Andhra Pradesh police following allegations of posting morphed photographs of political leaders on social media, escalating tensions in the region.
A police team from Prakasam district visited Varma's residence in Hyderabad to personally deliver the notice, instructing him to appear at Maddipadu police station on November 19.
The case, initiated by a complaint from a local resident, Ramalingam, accuses Varma of undermining the reputations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
