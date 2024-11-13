Left Menu

Tragedy in Zhuhai: Government Struggles with Response and Censorship

In Zhuhai, China, authorities removed tributes to victims of the country's deadliest mass killing in a decade. A driver upset by a divorce settlement killed 35 people and injured 43. The delayed government response ignited social media outrage that was quickly censored. The attack coincided with the Zhuhai airshow, amplifying public attention.

Updated: 13-11-2024 13:10 IST
Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai have removed tributes to the victims of a mass killing that marked the deadliest attack in the country in a decade. Wreaths, candles, and bottles of alcohol placed at the scene were swiftly taken away, as the government contended with online outrage and censorship.

The attack was carried out by a man reportedly frustrated with his divorce settlement, who drove into a crowd at a local sports center, resulting in 35 deaths and 43 injuries. The government's 24-hour delay in announcing the death toll sparked fury on Chinese social media, with complaints about the slow response and wider concerns about public safety being rapidly removed from platforms.

The incident occurred as Zhuhai hosted China's largest aviation exhibition, drawing further scrutiny. State media largely ignored coverage of the attack, instead focusing on President Xi Jinping's diplomatic tour. Experts note that controlling the narrative was intended to mitigate public panic and prevent copycat incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

