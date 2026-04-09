Left Menu

Social Media Influencer Policeman Allegedly Extorts 7 Lakhs

Three police personnel, including a constable and social media influencer, were charged with extorting Rs 7 lakh from a college principal by threatening to implicate him in a false case. The trio allegedly conspired with a minor to file a fake sexual harassment complaint as part of the extortion plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:56 IST
Social Media Influencer Policeman Allegedly Extorts 7 Lakhs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, three police personnel from Pune, including a social media influencer, were charged with extortion. The case involves the alleged blackmailing of a polytechnic college principal to the tune of Rs 7 lakh.

The accused, who include police sub-inspector Ajit Bade, constables Sudam Tayde, and social media influencer Sonali Hinge, are charged with manipulating a 17-year-old student into filing a false sexual harassment complaint.

The incident, which unraveled following a complaint by the principal, is now the focus of an ongoing investigation. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as further inquiries into the allegations continue.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate

Historic Peace Talks on Horizon: Israel and Lebanon Set to Negotiate

 Global
2
Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon

Netanyahu Greenlights Direct Talks with Lebanon

 United Arab Emirates
3
Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge

Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge

 India
4
Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181

Thrilling IPL Showdown: LSG Holds KKR to 181

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026