Social Media Influencer Policeman Allegedly Extorts 7 Lakhs

In a shocking turn of events, three police personnel from Pune, including a social media influencer, were charged with extortion. The case involves the alleged blackmailing of a polytechnic college principal to the tune of Rs 7 lakh.

The accused, who include police sub-inspector Ajit Bade, constables Sudam Tayde, and social media influencer Sonali Hinge, are charged with manipulating a 17-year-old student into filing a false sexual harassment complaint.

The incident, which unraveled following a complaint by the principal, is now the focus of an ongoing investigation. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as further inquiries into the allegations continue.