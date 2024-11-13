NIA Cracks Down: Property Seized in Non-Local Killing Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached Adil Manzoor Langoo's property in Zaldagar for involvement in the killing of two non-local laborers in Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal. The property was seized under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following the February 7 attack on Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit Masih.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by attaching the property of Adil Manzoor Langoo in connection with the fatal shooting of two non-local laborers earlier this year.
The incident, which occurred on February 7 in the Shalla Kadal area, saw militants opening fire on Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit Masih, both hailing from Amritsar, Punjab.
While Singh died on the spot, Masih succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the SMHS hospital. The NIA's move to seize the property in Zaldagar is under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
