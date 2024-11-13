String of Violent Attacks Highlights Rising Social Tensions in China

The recent Zhuhai attack, where a driver in southern China drove into a crowd killing 35, brings to light a disturbing pattern of similar violent incidents across the nation. These attacks often result in numerous casualties, leaving both locals and international observers alarmed.

Past incidents include the 2014 Urumqi bombing where four men drove SUVs into crowds, killing 39, and the 2016 YinChuan bus arson attack that resulted in 17 deaths. Such acts are frequently linked to personal vendettas, dissatisfaction with societal structures, or political grievances.

The attacks have prompted discussions on the underlying causes, ranging from economic struggles to unresolved societal tensions. Authorities and media have been scrutinized for their response and portrayal of these events, especially considering the impact on social stability and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)