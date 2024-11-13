Left Menu

First All-Women CISF Battalion to Protect Nation's Infrastructure

The Union government announced the approval of the first-ever all-women battalion within the Central Industrial Security Force, emphasizing its role in guarding critical infrastructure and providing VIP security. This move aligns with the Modi administration's initiative to increase women's participation in national security roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:59 IST
First All-Women CISF Battalion to Protect Nation's Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday the formation of the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) first all-women battalion. This new unit, comprising over 1,000 personnel, will be tasked with securing critical national infrastructure and VIP protection, including airports and metro rails.

The government sanctioned this initiative to address the expanding responsibilities of the CISF as well as to bolster women's participation in essential state functions. Amit Shah highlighted the move as a step towards Prime Minister Modi's vision of integrating women into every domain of nation-building.

Currently, women make up over 7% of the CISF, which has a total strength of approximately 180,000 personnel. Shah expressed confidence that the establishment of the Mahila Battalion will inspire more women to join the ranks of those safeguarding the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024