First All-Women CISF Battalion to Protect Nation's Infrastructure

In a landmark decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday the formation of the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) first all-women battalion. This new unit, comprising over 1,000 personnel, will be tasked with securing critical national infrastructure and VIP protection, including airports and metro rails.

The government sanctioned this initiative to address the expanding responsibilities of the CISF as well as to bolster women's participation in essential state functions. Amit Shah highlighted the move as a step towards Prime Minister Modi's vision of integrating women into every domain of nation-building.

Currently, women make up over 7% of the CISF, which has a total strength of approximately 180,000 personnel. Shah expressed confidence that the establishment of the Mahila Battalion will inspire more women to join the ranks of those safeguarding the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)