NIA Seizes Property in Connection to Non-Local Killings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action by seizing a property linked to the accused Adil Manzoor Langoo. The property in the Zaldagar locality was attached as part of the investigation into the tragic killing of two non-local workers earlier this year.

According to officials, the NIA attached the property under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This move is connected to the deaths of Amrit Pal Singh and Rohit Masih, who were shot at point-blank range in the Shalla Kadal, Habba Kadal area on February 7.

While Singh died on the spot, Masih was taken to SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The seizure of Langoo's property marks another step in the ongoing investigation by authorities.

