Biden Reinforces Military Support as Russia Escalates Attacks
President Joe Biden aims to increase U.S. military aid to Ukraine amid escalating Russian attacks on Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized continued U.S. support at NATO's headquarters, highlighting the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine and concerns over policy changes under a potential Trump administration.
President Joe Biden is reinforcing U.S. military support to Ukraine as Russia heightens its missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, marking a strategic shift in the administration's closing months. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed this at NATO headquarters on Wednesday.
In light of North Korea dispatching troops to assist Russia, Blinken stressed the need for firm measures in response, although specifics remain undisclosed. Intelligence reports indicate around 12,000 North Korean soldiers joining Russian forces, predominantly in the Kursk region.
The offensive on Kyiv breaks a 73-day period of relative calm, signaling intensified Russian efforts per President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The situation is further complicated by potential shifts in U.S. policy with the expected inauguration of Donald Trump, who has criticized Biden's extensive support for Ukraine.
