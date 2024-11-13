Blinken's NATO Assurance: Strengthening Alliances Before Transition

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured NATO partners of heightened support for Ukraine from the Biden administration in the final months leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's term. Blinken emphasized strengthening the NATO alliance during a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

President-elect Trump has raised concerns among U.S. allies by questioning American military support for Ukraine while suggesting he can swiftly end the conflict without further specifics. Blinken reiterated the administration's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's efforts against Russian gains on the eastern front lines.

Blinken warned that North Korean troops assisting Russia would elicit a strong response. Rutte highlighted the ongoing resilience of Ukraine against the Russian invasion and stressed the importance of continued Western support. Blinken was scheduled to engage with key NATO and EU officials, including meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

(With inputs from agencies.)