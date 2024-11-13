Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Against 'Bulldozer Justice'

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi expressed approval of the Supreme Court's new directive aimed at curbing 'bulldozer justice'. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi claimed that Modi previously endorsed the aggressive demolition approach, described by the court as a 'lawless state of affairs'.

In a historic move, the Supreme Court introduced nationwide guidelines to regulate property demolitions, emphasizing that the Executive lacks the authority to assume judicial powers, thereby preventing arbitrary demolitions based solely on criminal accusations.

Owaisi underscored that the judgment offers crucial protection, potentially thwarting state governments from collectively targeting Muslims and marginalized communities. He highlighted the importance of these enforceable guidelines in maintaining the principles of the rule of law.

