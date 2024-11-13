Tragedy in Gaza: Siblings Killed Amid Continued Conflict

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza tragically claimed the lives of three young siblings, casting a dark shadow over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This incident is among several airstrikes that have claimed numerous lives in the war-torn region, according to Palestinian medics.

The escalating violence, which began over 13 months ago, has resulted in tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, with Palestinian health officials reporting over 43,000 deaths. The conflict intensified when Hamas militants breached Israeli borders on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 civilians and taking 250 hostages.

In a related development, U.S. forces launched retaliatory strikes against Iranian-aligned militias in Syria, responding to attacks on U.S. personnel. While the international community calls for peace, the hostilities continue to claim lives in Gaza and across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)