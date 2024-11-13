Left Menu

Rising Tensions: U.S. Concerns Over Russia-North Korea Ties

The United States is increasingly concerned about the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea, particularly regarding potential technology exchanges. Officials, including Under Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins, highlighted worries about North Korea potentially assisting Russia's defense efforts. Collaborative efforts with Asian allies are underway to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:30 IST
The United States has expressed deep concerns over the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea, particularly regarding the technology that might be exchanged, according to the top U.S. arms control official. Speaking in Bucharest, Under Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins emphasized the U.S. collaboration with Japan and South Korea to address apprehensions over North Korea's role.

Jenkins, echoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks, pointed out that Moscow's ties with Pyongyang are a matter of concern, considering North Korea's potential assistance in boosting Russia's nuclear capacity. While there is no definitive evidence of nuclear tech transfers, the strengthening bonds between the two nations pose a significant issue for global security.

The presence of at least 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, as reported by the Pentagon, adds complexity to the situation. As NATO and U.S. officials highlight the interconnected security challenges between Europe and Asia, Jenkins reiterated the U.S.'s commitment to its Asian allies, ensuring their reliance on American support amidst these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

