Security Forces Intensify Search for Militants in Kashmir
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district initiated a search operation after receiving intelligence about militants. The operation in Yaripora's Badimarg area faced initial resistance but reported no further gunfire. Reinforcements and surveillance measures have been added to trap the militants.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district launched a major search operation on Wednesday, targeting suspected militants. Officials reported receiving credible intelligence about militant presence in Yaripora's Badimarg area, prompting the operation.
As troops advanced towards the suspected hideout, they came under brief gunfire. However, no further shooting has been reported since the initial exchange. The operation continues as forces attempt to flush out the militants.
To prevent any escape attempts, additional reinforcements have been deployed. Authorities have strengthened the cordon parameters and equipped the area with lights for continuous monitoring, indicating the critical nature of the operation.
