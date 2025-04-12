Left Menu

Crackdown in Manipur: Six Militants Arrested Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Six militants have been arrested in separate operations across Manipur. The accused, linked to various banned groups, are charged with extortion and arms transportation. The arrests occur as the state grapples with ethnic violence and efforts to restore peace. Over 250 people have died in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, six militants were apprehended across Manipur, police announced on Saturday.

The arrests, carried out on Friday, took place in the districts of Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kangpokpi.

The detained individuals, linked to proscribed groups, face charges related to extortion and arms transportation.

Among those arrested is Leichombam Pakpi Devi, a cadre of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, accused of recruiting youth and extorting from locals.

Efforts to restore peace in the region continue amidst the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths.

Last week, DGP Rajiv Singh assessed the law and order situation in Thoubal district, as the Centre intensifies its peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

