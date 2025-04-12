Crackdown in Manipur: Six Militants Arrested Amidst Ongoing Tensions

In a significant operation, six militants were apprehended across Manipur, police announced on Saturday.

The arrests, carried out on Friday, took place in the districts of Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kangpokpi.

The detained individuals, linked to proscribed groups, face charges related to extortion and arms transportation.

Among those arrested is Leichombam Pakpi Devi, a cadre of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, accused of recruiting youth and extorting from locals.

Efforts to restore peace in the region continue amidst the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, resulting in over 250 deaths.

Last week, DGP Rajiv Singh assessed the law and order situation in Thoubal district, as the Centre intensifies its peace initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)