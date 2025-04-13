Baloch Militants Target Pakistani Workers in Iran: A Gruesome Attack
Eight Pakistani workers were killed by Baloch militants in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province. The Balochistan National Army claimed responsibility. Pakistan condemned the attack, seeking Tehran's cooperation in the investigation. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and insurgency issues in the region, with both countries affected by Baloch militancy.
In a harrowing attack, eight Pakistani workers were shot and killed by Baloch militants at a car workshop in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province. The victims, who were tied up before being shot, hailed from Punjab, Pakistan. Officials confirmed that the banned Balochistan National Army took responsibility for the gruesome act.
The Pakistani government expressed strong condemnation of the killings, urging Iran to fully cooperate in the investigation and assist in the swift repatriation of the victims' bodies. The incident has highlighted the persistent issues of regional militancy and cross-border tensions, with Iran also scrutinizing the attack.
This attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents attributed to Baloch militants active in both Iran and Pakistan, with previous incidents exacerbating border tensions and leading to military escalations. The enduring conflict in Balochistan underscores a decades-long struggle for autonomy and resource distribution in the region.
