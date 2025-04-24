Left Menu

India Vows Unyielding Pursuit Against Militants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's commitment to identifying and punishing terrorists and their supporters following a deadly attack in Kashmir. Speaking in Bihar, Modi assured that those responsible for the incident, which claimed 26 lives, would face consequences far beyond their expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:07 IST
India Vows Unyielding Pursuit Against Militants
terrorist
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that India will relentlessly identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their allies involved in the recent attack in Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. This stern announcement came two days after the incident shook the Himalayan region.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Modi assured the nation that the attackers and their supporters would face retribution extending 'beyond their imagination,' reflecting the government's tough stance against terrorism.

The prime minister's speech underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism, highlighting an unwavering resolve to bring justice to the victims of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025