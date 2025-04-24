India Vows Unyielding Pursuit Against Militants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's commitment to identifying and punishing terrorists and their supporters following a deadly attack in Kashmir. Speaking in Bihar, Modi assured that those responsible for the incident, which claimed 26 lives, would face consequences far beyond their expectations.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that India will relentlessly identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their allies involved in the recent attack in Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. This stern announcement came two days after the incident shook the Himalayan region.
Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Modi assured the nation that the attackers and their supporters would face retribution extending 'beyond their imagination,' reflecting the government's tough stance against terrorism.
The prime minister's speech underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism, highlighting an unwavering resolve to bring justice to the victims of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- terrorism
- Narendra Modi
- Kashmir
- attack
- terrorists
- Bihar
- security
- justice
- Himalayan
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Urges Change: A Call for Fresh Leadership in Bihar
Unrest in Imphal: Protesters Demand Justice for Attack on Orphanage
Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Chargesheet Filed
Police have filed chargesheet in Mumbai court in case related to stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his home: Officials.
Ukrainian Air Force Thwarts Russian Drone Attack