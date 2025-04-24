India Vows Unyielding Pursuit Against Militants

In a decisive statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed that India will relentlessly identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their allies involved in the recent attack in Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. This stern announcement came two days after the incident shook the Himalayan region.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar, Modi assured the nation that the attackers and their supporters would face retribution extending 'beyond their imagination,' reflecting the government's tough stance against terrorism.

The prime minister's speech underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism, highlighting an unwavering resolve to bring justice to the victims of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)