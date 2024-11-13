Postponement of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 exam has been postponed, a sudden announcement due to unavoidable administrative reasons. The Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court issued a release confirming the delay.

Originally slated for December 8, 2024, the exam's postponement requires candidates to stay alert for further updates online.

The Allahabad High Court's website will provide the latest information and notices regarding the rescheduling of the exam. Candidates are advised to monitor the site regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)