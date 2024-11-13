Left Menu

Postponement of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 exam has been postponed due to administrative reasons, according to the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court. Originally scheduled for December 8, 2024, candidates are advised to check the court's website for further updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:48 IST
Postponement of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service 2023 exam has been postponed, a sudden announcement due to unavoidable administrative reasons. The Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court issued a release confirming the delay.

Originally slated for December 8, 2024, the exam's postponement requires candidates to stay alert for further updates online.

The Allahabad High Court's website will provide the latest information and notices regarding the rescheduling of the exam. Candidates are advised to monitor the site regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024