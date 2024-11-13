Surat Police Bust Cybercrime Gang with 623 'Mule' Accounts
Surat police have arrested four members of a gang involved in providing 623 bank accounts for cybercrime activities. The accounts were used by fraudsters in India, Dubai, and China to launder over Rs 111 crore. Police recovered multiple electronic devices and documents during the operation.
In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, the Surat police have apprehended four members of a notorious gang. These individuals were instrumental in supplying an extensive network of 623 bank accounts to national and international cyber crooks, allegedly facilitating the laundering of Rs 111 crore.
The preliminary investigation linked the gang to a larger network working with cyber fraudsters who have racked up 866 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This crime syndicate faces 200 FIRs nationwide, according to officials.
During police raids, multiple mobile phones, bank passbooks, debit cards, and more were seized. The enforcement actions underscore the gang's sophisticated modus operandi, which included transferring funds electronically and withdrawing them in Dubai through accomplices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
