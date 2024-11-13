Left Menu

Surat Police Bust Cybercrime Gang with 623 'Mule' Accounts

Surat police have arrested four members of a gang involved in providing 623 bank accounts for cybercrime activities. The accounts were used by fraudsters in India, Dubai, and China to launder over Rs 111 crore. Police recovered multiple electronic devices and documents during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:02 IST
Surat Police Bust Cybercrime Gang with 623 'Mule' Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, the Surat police have apprehended four members of a notorious gang. These individuals were instrumental in supplying an extensive network of 623 bank accounts to national and international cyber crooks, allegedly facilitating the laundering of Rs 111 crore.

The preliminary investigation linked the gang to a larger network working with cyber fraudsters who have racked up 866 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. This crime syndicate faces 200 FIRs nationwide, according to officials.

During police raids, multiple mobile phones, bank passbooks, debit cards, and more were seized. The enforcement actions underscore the gang's sophisticated modus operandi, which included transferring funds electronically and withdrawing them in Dubai through accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024