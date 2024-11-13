FIR Filed in Mumbai Stalking and Vandalism Incident
Police have registered an FIR against five individuals accused of stalking a woman and damaging her car in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. The incident took place outside a club on the JVLR. The group allegedly targeted another woman the victim was meeting, prompting legal action and ongoing investigation.
Mumbai police have lodged an FIR against five men accused of stalking a woman and causing damage to her vehicle in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim was visiting another woman outside a club situated on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). A group of five individuals allegedly waited with the intention to attack the woman whom the victim had come to meet.
While the motive behind the planned attack remains undisclosed, the victim reported the incident leading to the filing of an FIR under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched a probe into the matter.
