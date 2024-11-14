Left Menu

Allegations Surface: Student Assaulted on School Bus

A student in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area was allegedly sexually assaulted on a school bus. The Delhi police have charged the bus driver, conductor, and school attendant under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing, and details from the parents have yet to be provided.

A school student in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area has reportedly fallen victim to a sexual assault on a school bus. Authorities have taken swift action, booking the vehicle's driver, conductor, and a school attendant.

The incident, which came to light when the private school lodged a complaint, took place as the girl was en route to her home in Indira Puram, Ghaziabad. Delhi Police confirmed the allegations in an official statement.

Despite the seriousness of the claims and a complaint from the school, the parents of the victim have yet to provide a detailed account of the incident. Nonetheless, Delhi Police have moved forward, charging the accused under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations are ongoing.

