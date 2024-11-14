Allegations Surface: Student Assaulted on School Bus

A school student in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area has reportedly fallen victim to a sexual assault on a school bus. Authorities have taken swift action, booking the vehicle's driver, conductor, and a school attendant.

The incident, which came to light when the private school lodged a complaint, took place as the girl was en route to her home in Indira Puram, Ghaziabad. Delhi Police confirmed the allegations in an official statement.

Despite the seriousness of the claims and a complaint from the school, the parents of the victim have yet to provide a detailed account of the incident. Nonetheless, Delhi Police have moved forward, charging the accused under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)