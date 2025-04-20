POCSO Court Sentences Woman to 20 Years for Assaulting Teen
In October 2023, a POCSO court in Bundi sentenced a woman to 20 years for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy. The perpetrator, Lalibai Mogiya, was fined Rs 45,000. The case was registered under multiple acts and laws, highlighting the severity of the crime.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:25 IST
In a significant ruling, a POCSO court in Bundi has sentenced a woman to 20 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy.
The court, presided over by Judge Salim Badra, also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on Lalibai Mogiya, highlighting the serious nature of her crimes.
The incident, which took place in October 2023, involved Mogiya luring the boy from Bundi to Jaipur, committing the crime over several days. Authorities acted upon the complaint filed by the victim's mother, leading to swift legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
