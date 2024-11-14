America's Ballot Battle: FBI Hunts Drop Box Arsonist

The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for tips about the suspect causing recent ballot box fires in Oregon and Washington.

A male suspect, believed to have welding experience, was responsible for fires in Portland and Vancouver, damaging many ballots before Election Day. He's described as a white male, age 30-40, balding or with very short hair.

The FBI seeks leads on a dark 2003-2004 Volvo S-60 sedan captured on surveillance near the fires.

"No detail is too small," said Gregory Austin, acting special agent. "These attacks infringe on voters' rights."

October 28 incendiary devices carried "Free Gaza" messages. A third device on October 8 also read "Free Palestine." Authorities explore if the messages were genuine or misleading.

Fire suppression minimized damage in Portland, but failed in Vancouver, affecting nearly 500 ballots. Voter rights remain a priority as investigators work to identify the arsonist's motives.

