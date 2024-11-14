Left Menu

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to meet in Peru during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. This meeting, possibly their last as presidents, will focus on reviewing bilateral relations, managing competition, and discussing various geopolitical and security issues.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru on Saturday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. The White House announced the meeting aims to assess bilateral ties amidst rising competition and discord. This encounter marks their potential last meeting as leaders, focusing on shared interests and security challenges.

Key agenda items include reviewing military communications, trade policies, and maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait. Biden is expected to emphasize open communication channels and cooperation areas despite intense rivalry. He plans to express concerns over China's military activities near Taiwan and assert the importance of responsible cyber conduct.

Biden will also voice concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea and critique their trade practices affecting American workers. Both leaders will discuss AI, climate change, and seek ways to stave off further conflict or confrontation, reinforcing the need for strategic dialogue between the two nations.

