Explosions Near Brazil's Supreme Court Raise Security Alarms Ahead of G20 Summit
Explosions near Brazil's Supreme Court led to the evacuation of the building and raised security concerns just before the G20 summit. One person was killed, and authorities called in a bomb squad to investigate. The incident took place in an area significant for its government buildings.
Brazil's Supreme Court was evacuated on Wednesday night after two explosions near the court building raised security alarms just days before the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, and a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The blasts, which occurred near iconic government buildings in Brasilia, resulted in one death. Police have described the incident as an "attack" as they deployed bomb squads to the site. The dead man was reportedly found with an explosive device, leading to a cautious investigation of the scene.
This incident comes amid heightened tensions as Brazil prepares to host a significant international event, the G20 summit, while also reflecting on recent unrest in the country's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
