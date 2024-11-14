Left Menu

Cold Clash: Ben & Jerry's Sues Unilever Over Silencing Dispute

Ben & Jerry's has filed a lawsuit against its parent company, Unilever, alleging it was silenced while trying to support Palestinian refugees. The ice cream brand accuses Unilever of breaching a settlement agreement and manipulating its advocacy efforts. The lawsuit highlights ongoing tensions over the company's social mission.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:24 IST
Ben & Jerry's, the popular ice cream brand, has taken legal action against parent company Unilever, alleging muted attempts to vocalize support for Palestinian refugees. The suit represents escalating tensions stemming from Ben & Jerry's 2021 decision to cease sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank, which it deemed inconsistent with its values.

The lawsuit alleges Unilever breached the 2022 settlement agreement, which mandated respect for the ice cream brand's independent board and its social mission. Despite multiple attempts to advocate for humanitarian efforts, including a ceasefire and reduced U.S. military aid to Israel, Ben & Jerry's claims its messages were stymied.

The lawsuit further alleges Unilever resisted Ben & Jerry's planned donations to human rights groups, citing concerns about affiliations perceived as anti-Semitic. In response, Unilever, which plans to spin off its ice cream division by 2025, has not commented on the ongoing legal dispute.

