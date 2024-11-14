Cold Clash: Ben & Jerry's Sues Unilever Over Silencing Dispute

Ben & Jerry's, the popular ice cream brand, has taken legal action against parent company Unilever, alleging muted attempts to vocalize support for Palestinian refugees. The suit represents escalating tensions stemming from Ben & Jerry's 2021 decision to cease sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank, which it deemed inconsistent with its values.

The lawsuit alleges Unilever breached the 2022 settlement agreement, which mandated respect for the ice cream brand's independent board and its social mission. Despite multiple attempts to advocate for humanitarian efforts, including a ceasefire and reduced U.S. military aid to Israel, Ben & Jerry's claims its messages were stymied.

The lawsuit further alleges Unilever resisted Ben & Jerry's planned donations to human rights groups, citing concerns about affiliations perceived as anti-Semitic. In response, Unilever, which plans to spin off its ice cream division by 2025, has not commented on the ongoing legal dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)