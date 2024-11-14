Left Menu

Deadly Strikes: Israeli Attacks on Damascus Suburbs

In a series of Israeli strikes on Thursday, fifteen people were killed and 16 injured in Damascus suburbs, targeting Islamic Jihad and related assets. The attacks, located in Mazzeh and Qudsaya, form part of ongoing Israeli efforts against Iran-linked targets in Syria, following the Gaza conflict's escalation.

Updated: 14-11-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation, Thursday's Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Damascus suburbs resulted in 15 deaths and 16 injuries, as reported by Syrian state news agency SANA. The suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya bore the brunt of the attacks, which allegedly targeted Islamic Jihad headquarters and unidentified assets, according to Israeli army radio.

The strikes form part of Israel's long-standing military campaign against Iran-linked entities in Syria, which intensified following the October 7 assault by Palestinian group Hamas that spurred the Gaza war. Mazzeh, known for housing figures from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and commanders from Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, has been a frequent target.

Residents have been evacuating Mazzeh after recent targeted attacks killed high-profile individuals from these groups. The capital's skyline, punctuated by Mazzeh's towering buildings, has long been the backdrop for this geopolitical chessboard. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as tensions continue to climb in the region.

