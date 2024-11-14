Shock in Gejha: Arrest in Child Molestation Case

A distressing incident involving a 60-year-old man allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl has come to light in Gejha village. The police apprehended Raees Khan after a video of the incident circulated online.

The alleged crime occurred on Tuesday, and police swiftly moved to arrest the accused following the video's emergence on Wednesday. The case has raised significant concern within the community.

Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari confirmed that a case has been registered against Khan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused has been presented before the court as legal proceedings commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)