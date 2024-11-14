Left Menu

Shock in Gejha: Arrest in Child Molestation Case

Raees Khan, a 60-year-old resident of Gejha village, was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old. A video of the incident led to his arrest. He was charged under relevant legal sections, including the POCSO Act, and presented in court.

A distressing incident involving a 60-year-old man allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl has come to light in Gejha village. The police apprehended Raees Khan after a video of the incident circulated online.

The alleged crime occurred on Tuesday, and police swiftly moved to arrest the accused following the video's emergence on Wednesday. The case has raised significant concern within the community.

Inspector Vindhyachal Tiwari confirmed that a case has been registered against Khan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused has been presented before the court as legal proceedings commence.

