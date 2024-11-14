Left Menu

Fatal Explosion Strikes North Waziristan: Security on High Alert

A bomb explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least five people and injured many others in North Waziristan. Security forces and police launched a search operation to locate the perpetrators. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and ordered thorough medical care for the injured.

At least five individuals lost their lives in a devastating explosion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, a police official confirmed.

The bombing, which left numerous others wounded, occurred in the Tappi Dawar area of the North Waziristan district, near the Afghanistan border, according to officials.

Following the blast, emergency services swiftly transported the injured and the deceased to a local district hospital. Security forces and police teams promptly initiated a sweeping search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the incident and instructed authorities to ensure top-notch medical care for the victims. He has also demanded a comprehensive report on similar explosion cases from the relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

