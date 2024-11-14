Left Menu

Horrific Torture and Tragic Death Unveiled in Manipur

The autopsy of a tribal woman in Manipur, killed on November 7, reveals severe torture and 99% burns. Missing body parts impeded chemical analysis. Ethnic violence has claimed over 220 lives in the region since last year, and tensions remain high among communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An autopsy report has disclosed the harrowing details surrounding the death of a 31-year-old tribal woman in Manipur. Tragically, she was subjected to third-degree torture, resulting in 99% burns, leaving several parts of her body unrecognizable and missing.

Conducted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, the autopsy noted that vital chemical analyses were unfeasible due to the conditions of the remains. This appalling case highlights the severe violence in the region, which has claimed over 220 lives since last May, primarily affecting the ethnically diverse area of Jiribam.

The ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meiteis and tribal communities remain a pressing issue. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum has insisted that the bodies of those killed in recent clashes be transported to Churachandpur through Mizoram, reflecting the continuing unrest and communal challenges in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

