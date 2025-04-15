Bengal Burns: Adityanath Criticizes Banerjee's Response to Waqf Law Protests
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her handling of the violence in Bengal related to the Waqf law. He accused her of giving rioters a free hand and thanked the central government for controlling the situation. Security forces remain vigilant.
In a fierce critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her perceived inaction over violence linked to the Waqf law in Bengal.
The clashes, predominantly in Murshidabad district, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, escalating from protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.
Adityanath lauded the enactment of the Waqf law by the central government while emphasizing the potential for socio-economic benefits, such as employment and regional development. Law enforcement agencies have intensified monitoring to prevent further unrest.
