Punjab's New High-Tech Anti-Narcotic Support Services Unit Launched

The Director General of Police in Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has inaugurated an advanced Support Services Unit for the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF). This new venture marks a significant step in countering the narcotics threat in Punjab.

Accompanied by senior officials, Yadav described the unit as equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance intelligence capabilities. It focuses on analyzing drug-related data and communications, aiming to combat drug trafficking with increased precision and effectiveness.

The inauguration follows substantial financial investments, including Rs 11 crore for technological upgrades. This is part of a broader initiative, supported by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to bolster the ANTF's infrastructure and combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)