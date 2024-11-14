Left Menu

Punjab's New High-Tech Anti-Narcotic Support Services Unit Launched

The Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav, inaugurated a new Support Services Unit for the Anti-Narcotic Task Force. Equipped with advanced technology, this unit aims to enhance capabilities in combating drug trafficking. Following significant budget allocations, it's designed for precision in intelligence and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:54 IST
Punjab's New High-Tech Anti-Narcotic Support Services Unit Launched
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Police in Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, has inaugurated an advanced Support Services Unit for the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF). This new venture marks a significant step in countering the narcotics threat in Punjab.

Accompanied by senior officials, Yadav described the unit as equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance intelligence capabilities. It focuses on analyzing drug-related data and communications, aiming to combat drug trafficking with increased precision and effectiveness.

The inauguration follows substantial financial investments, including Rs 11 crore for technological upgrades. This is part of a broader initiative, supported by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to bolster the ANTF's infrastructure and combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024