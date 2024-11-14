Food Safety Scandal: Tragedy Hits Patna Shelter Home

The Bihar government has taken swift action in response to a tragic incident at a women's shelter home in Patna, which resulted in the deaths of three inmates and left several others ill. The contamination of food has been identified as the cause of this unfortunate occurrence.

The officer-in-charge of the shelter home has been suspended, and 12 other employees face disciplinary proceedings for negligence. An investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India uncovered that the food consumed was unfit for human consumption, with adulterated spices and impurities highlighted in their report.

Investigative measures have been initiated against the supplier, including an FIR. The Social Welfare Department has called for comprehensive inspections of all state-run shelters, ensuring the safety and well-being of all inmates after this alarming incident at Ashra Grih.

