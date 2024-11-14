Left Menu

Food Safety Scandal: Tragedy Hits Patna Shelter Home

A Bihar women's shelter home faced a tragedy as three inmates died and others were hospitalized after consuming contaminated food. The officer-in-charge and 12 employees were suspended. A Food Safety and Standards Authority of India report flagged adulterated spices, prompting an FIR against the supplier.

The Bihar government has taken swift action in response to a tragic incident at a women's shelter home in Patna, which resulted in the deaths of three inmates and left several others ill. The contamination of food has been identified as the cause of this unfortunate occurrence.

The officer-in-charge of the shelter home has been suspended, and 12 other employees face disciplinary proceedings for negligence. An investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India uncovered that the food consumed was unfit for human consumption, with adulterated spices and impurities highlighted in their report.

Investigative measures have been initiated against the supplier, including an FIR. The Social Welfare Department has called for comprehensive inspections of all state-run shelters, ensuring the safety and well-being of all inmates after this alarming incident at Ashra Grih.

(With inputs from agencies.)

